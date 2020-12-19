Predicted Everton starting line-up vs Arsenal

Everton will face Arsenal at Goodison Park on Saturday, and you can watch this and other Premier League games live online.

Kick-off: 17:30 GMT





Tv Info: The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League throughout the UK.

The Toffees jumped to fifth in the Premier League table following their back to back wins against Chelsea and Leicester City.

Everton won 2-0 against the Foxes at the King Power Stadium in the midweek, while Arsenal played out a 1-1 draw against Southampton.

This is the team we expect Carlo Ancelotti to select for the game:

Goalkeeper: Robin Olsen started the last game against Leicester, but he is likely to be replaced by Jordan Pickford against the Gunners.

Defence: Everton skipper Seamus Coleman could make his first-team comeback in the Goodison Park clash. He hasn’t played since Everton’s Premier League defeat against Manchester United on 7 November.

The likes of Mason Holgate, Yerry Mina, Michael Keane and Ben Godfrey all set to continue, as Ancelotti could be looking to play out a 5-4-1 system.

Midfield: Ancelotti confirmed yesterday that Allan will miss the “period of matches” over Christmas due to the hamstring injury.

Andre Gomes impressed in the last game after coming on for Allan, and the 27-year-old midfielder is set to start, alongside Abdoulaye Doucoure, Richarlison and Alex Iwobi.

James Rodriguez is still out with a calf injury, but the Colombian will be fit to face Manchester United in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final at Goodison.

Forward: Dominic Calvert-Lewin is set to lead the attack.

Predicted Everton starting line-up: Pickford, Coleman, Mina, Keane, Holgate, Godfrey; Iwobi, Gomes, Richarlison, Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin.