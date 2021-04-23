Predicted Everton starting line-up vs Arsenal

Everton will face Arsenal in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium on Friday evening.

The Toffees are without a win in their last six games in all competitions, and they will be looking to return ways, starting with Arsenal.

They are heading into this match on the back of three consecutive draws in the Premier League, the latest being the 2-2 draw against Spurs.

Everton find themselves eighth in the Premier League, and they need some positive results to boost their chances of securing a European spot this season.

Ahead of the match, Carlo Ancelotti has delivered some positive news regarding players returning from injuries.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin missed the last game, and he is available for selection. Likewise, Yerry Mina, Andre Gomes, Fabian Delph and Bernard are all available for selection.

Ancelotti is likely to switch to 4-3-3 to accommodate Calvert-Lewin (24) alongside James Rodriguez and Richarlison.

In defence, Mason Holgate could miss out. Ancelotti should continue with Michael Keane and Ben Godfrey in central defence, while Seamus Coleman and Lucas Digne are expected to operate as full-backs.

In midfield, Ancelotti will require pace, energy and experience against the Gunners, and Gomes is likely to return, alongside Tom Davies and Allan.

Predicted Everton starting XI vs Arsenal: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Godfrey, Digne; Allan, Gomes, Davies; Richarlison, Rodriguez, Calvert-Lewin.

