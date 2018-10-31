Predicted Derby County Starting Lineup vs Chelsea

Chelsea face Derby County in the English League Cup later today and the Blues will be keen on securing their place in the next round of the competition with a win.
Maurizio Sarri has made a very good start to life as the Chelsea manager and he will be hoping to win a trophy in his debut season. The League Cup is a great opportunity to do just that.
Meanwhile, Derby County are full of confidence heading into this one. The Championship outfit are doing well under Frank Lampard and they will fancy their chances here.
Chelsea are likely to rest their key players for this one and Derby will look to pull off an upset. They managed to beat Manchester United at Old Trafford and Chelsea will have to be careful.
The home side are without the likes of Van Ginkel, Ampadu, Pedro and Hazard for this game.
Derby could lose Anya, George Evans and Mason Mount for this one.
Lampard is expected to make at least one change to his side for this one if Mount fails to recover.
Predicted Derby County Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Carson; Bogle, Keogh, Tomori, Malone; Wilson, Huddlestone, Johnson; Waghorn, Marriott, Lawrence
Predicted Chelsea Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Kepa; Zappacosta, Cahill, Christensen, Emerson; Loftus-Cheek, Fabregas, Kovacic; Willian, Giroud, Moses