Predicted Crystal Palace XI versus Newcastle United

Crystal Palace host Newcastle United tomorrow and will look to secure their first win in eight Premier League games.
The Eagles lost their last three games and drew all four prior to that, and the poor run of form has seen them slip to 14th in the table, six points above the relegation zone.
Newcastle are only a place and point above them, and Palace will fancy their chances against a side that have shipped eight more goals than them.
Manager Roy Hodgson is expected to name a strong XI against the Magpies, and with James Tomkins yet to recover from the hamstring injury he suffered at Everton prior to the winter break, Scott Dann is expected to come back in and partner Gary Cahill in the heart of the defence.
While Christian Benteke scored only his second Premier League goal since the beginning of last season against the Toffees, he is expected to return to the bench, with Cenk Tosun – who was sidelined with a hamstring injury and also unable to play against his parent club last time out – now fully fit.
Chairman Steve Parish has revealed that the club are keen to activate the option to buy the £27 million man at the end of the season, and the Turkey international will be eager to impress in the coming games.
Apart from those two, Palace will most likely lineup like they did in their last two games, but Hodgson has suggested that a couple of players, as a result of illness, will have late fitness checks to determine if they will start or be on the bench.
Crystal Palace predicted XI
4-3-3
Guaita;
Ward, Dann, Cahill, Van Aanholt;
McCarthy, Milivojevic, McArthur;
Ayew, Tosun, Zaha