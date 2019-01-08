Predicted Chelsea starting line up vs Tottenham

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri will be looking to field a strong side when the Blues face London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup semi-final clash on Tuesday.
The Blues are heading into this match on the back of a 2-0 victory against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup clash. Sarri will be looking to make a few changes in that side which means some of the key players are likely to return against Spurs.
Kepa Arrizabalaga, the most expensive goalkeeper in the world right now, is set to return in place of Willy Caballero.
In defence, Rudiger and Azpilicueta should return to the side in place of David Luiz and Davide Zappacosta.
Sarri will be looking to set up a strong midfield against Spurs, which means the likes of Jorginho and 27-year-old N’Golo Kante are set to return to the starting line-up.
Cesc Fabregas has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge and the Spaniard is likely to be dropped. Eden Hazard should also return to the side.
Predicted Chelsea starting line-up vs Spurs: Arrizabalaga, Christensen, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Emerson, Jorginho, Barkley, Kante, Morata, Hazard, Hudson-Odoi.
