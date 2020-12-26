Chelsea travel to the Emirates on Boxing Day where Frank Lampard’s men will aim to heap more misery on their London rivals.

The Gunners have won only one of their last 10 league games and they currently sit four points above the drop zone going into today’s derby.





This is the first meeting between both sides since the FA Cup final in August and given Arsenal’s current form, the Blues have a perfect opportunity to exact revenge.

It seems like a long time ago when Lampard declared his side injury-free in his pre-match conference for the game against Leeds.

Since then, a good number of Chelsea players have been sidelined and will miss the heavyweight clash tonight.

Hakim Ziyech pulled up less than 15 minutes into the Leeds game and hasn’t played since then. As confirmed by his manager, he is still unavailable.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is back from his hamstring injury although it is still unsure as to whether he will be featuring or not.

Both of Chelsea’s first team full-backs are also expected to miss the game after Ben Chilwell became the latest injury casualty in the 3-0 home win versus West Ham on Monday.

Predicted Chelsea Starting Line-up vs Arsenal: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Silva, Emerson; Kante, Kovacic, Mount; Werner, Abraham, Pulisic