Premier League: Predicted Chelsea line-up (3-4-2-1) vs Fulham

Chelsea are scheduled to host Fulham at Stamford Bridge this evening.

The Blues recently registered a 1-1 draw at Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie.





They managed to secure a crucial away goal, but they still have plenty to do to book their spot in the Istanbul final.

With a view to this, manager Thomas Tuchel may be tempted to make changes today without disrupting the club’s momentum.

Antonio Rudiger and Mateo Kovacic are already ruled out of the west London derby, while a few senior players could be rested.

The Blues are three points ahead of West Ham United in the race for the final Champions League spot, and boast a superior goal difference.

They have an excellent league record against the Cottagers, having beaten them in each of the previous six top-flight meetings.

Formation: 3-4-2-1

Predicted Line-up:

Edouard Mendy has been the Blues’ first-choice goalkeeper for the league and European matches. Kepa Arrizabalaga has occasionally featured when he has been rested, but we don’t see that happening today.

In central defence, a change in expected. Kurt Zouma could come in for the injured Rudiger. Rudiger suffered a knock during the final minutes of the Madrid game, but Tuchel is positive about his comeback for the return leg.

In the wing-back positions, there could be a complete reshuffle with Cesar Azpilicueta and Ben Chilwell being rested. Reece James and Marcos Alonso are likely to replace the duo for the west London derby.

Tuchel has only two senior central midfielders in the squad in Jorginho and N’Golo Kante after the injury to Kovacic. He has the option of playing Billy Gilmour, but in his pre-match presser, he was confident that Jorginho and Kante will be fully fit.

Further forward, a couple of changes could be on the cards. Mason Mount remains an almost undisputed starter, but he could have a new partner. Hakim Ziyech is likely to replace Christian Pulisic.

Timo Werner had another poor outing for the Blues as he squandered a clear-cut chance in Madrid. He may be benched for this game with Kai Havertz operating from the false number nine position.

How Chelsea could line up against Fulham



