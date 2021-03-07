Predicted Chelsea line-up (3-4-2-1) vs Everton, Kovacic and Pulisic start

Chelsea host Everton in Monday’s Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues recently ended a two-match winless league streak with a comfortable 1-0 triumph over holders Liverpool on the road.





With the victory, they have gone unbeaten for eight league games since Thomas Tuchel took charge as the manager in January.

Their next challenge will come up against the Toffees, who have beaten them in three of the previous four top-flight encounters.

The Blues are currently fourth in the standings with 47 points, just one ahead of the Toffees, who have a game in hand.

Formation: 3-4-2-1

Predicted Line-up:

Edouard Mendy had a comfortable game in goal against the Reds with just one shot on target. The Senegalese will be aiming for his 13th clean sheet of the campaign.

The back three has remained unchanged for the past few games and Tuchel may stick with the same combination.

Thiago Silva has returned to training after a hamstring issue, but Andreas Christensen’s superb form may see him keep his place alongside Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger.

In the wing-back positions, there could be straight swaps with Callum Hudson-Odoi and Marcos Alonso replacing Reece James and Ben Chilwell respectively.

Tuchel has talked about managing N’Golo Kante’s fitness with caution and the Frenchman could drop to the bench for the upcoming game.

Mateo Kovacic is the likely candidate to accompany Jorginho in the centre of the park.

Further ahead, Mason Mount is an undisputed starter for the Blues. He came up with a superb goal in midweek which made the difference.

He will definitely start in the attack and could be partnered by Christian Pulisic.

Hakim Ziyech has taken up the position in recent matches, but has failed to make much of an impact.

Timo Werner is likely to lead the line after a positive display in Merseyside.

The German was denied a splendid counter-attacking goal in midweek as he was offside by millimetres.

He can be fancied to start ahead of Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham, who has been left out of recent matchday squads.

Predicted Chelsea line-up (3-4-2-1): Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Mount, Pulisic; Werner.

In other news, Chelsea officials believe they can sign this Bundesliga star at the end of the season.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com