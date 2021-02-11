Predicted Chelsea line-up (3-4-2-1) vs Barnsley

Chelsea will be aiming to extend their five-match unbeaten run when they face Barnsley in the FA Cup fifth round tonight.

The Blues have made a positive start under manager Thomas Tuchel and they have won three and drawn one of the four games since he took charge.





The west London side will be aiming to beat the Tykes on the road to reach their fifth quarter-final in six seasons.

Formation: 3-4-2-1

Predicted Line-up:

Kepa Arrizabalaga should get a rare opportunity in goal in place of Edouard Mendy. Mendy is presently the undisputed choice for the Premier League and Champions League games.

In the defence, there may be a couple of changes from the 2-1 league win at Sheffield United last weekend.

Cesar Azpilicueta could be given a breather and that may see Kurt Zouma feature in the back three after overcoming a minor knock.

At left wing-back, Emerson is likely to be handed a start ahead of Premier League regulars Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso.

Tuchel has already confirmed that N’Golo Kante will start against the Tykes.

With Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic likely to be rested, Billy Gilmour should accompany the Frenchman in midfield.

It is uncertain whether Christian Pulisic will return after missing the previous match due to family reasons.

Callum Hudson-Odoi only came off the bench against Sheffield and he should be in line to return to the starting line-up.

Hakim Ziyech is expected to start in the attack as confirmed by Tuchel and Tammy Abraham is likely to lead the line.

Abraham bagged a superb hat-trick in the 3-1 win over Luton Town in the previous round of the FA Cup.

He has since played only 58 minutes of first-team football and has been an unused substitute for the last two matches.

The 23-year-old will be aiming to put up another strong cup display to boost his starting prospects in the league.

Predicted Chelsea line-up (3-4-2-1): Arrizabalaga; Zouma, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Gilmour, Kante, Emerson; Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech; Abraham.

