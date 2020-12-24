Predicted Celtic Starting Lineup vs Hamilton

Celtic travel to Hamilton in the Scottish Premiership this weekend and they will be looking to make it three wins in a row.

The defending champions are second in the standings and they will be under pressure to close the gap with Rangers with a win here.





Celtic are currently 16 points adrift of Rangers and they will have to put together an impressive winning run to get back into the title race.

Neil Lennon is under pressure after Celtic’s poor start to the season and he will demand a big performance from his players this weekend.

These two teams met in August and Celtic managed to pick up a 5-1 win over Hamilton. The home side will be looking to avenge that defeat this weekend and it will be interesting to see if they can pull off an upset.

Celtic have been quite inconsistent this season and they will have to improve a lot in the coming weeks.

Neil Lennon’s team have been outstanding away from home in the League and Hamilton will have to be at their best to grind out all three points this weekend. Celtic are currently undefeated in their last 18 away League games.

James Forrest and Hatem Elhamed are the only injury worries for Celtic this weekend.

Predicted Celtic Starting Lineup: Hazard; Frimpong, Jullien, Ajer, Laxalt; Soro, McGregor, Turnbull; Christie, Edouard, Ajeti