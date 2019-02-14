Celtic are on a roll at the moment, and they will be looking to carry forward the momentum when they face La Liga outfit Valencia in the Europa League clash on Thursday at Parkhead.
The Bhoys have won seven consecutive matches prior to this fixture and are heading into this match on the back of a 5-0 win against St Johnstone.
Brendan Rodgers said ahead of this match that the confidence level in the team is high, and the players are hungry for this game. So, one can expect a feisty performance from the Hoops.
The Bhoys boss revealed in the press conference yesterday that left-back Kieran Tierney will miss out once again. The exciting young defender has returned to training, but he won’t be risked for this game.
Rodgers has confirmed that Jozo Simunovic and Emilio Izaguirre are fit and available for selection. However, Rodgers could start with Kristoffer Ajer alongside Dedryck Boyata at the heart of defence.
Izaguirre, 32, is fully fit, and Rodgers probably will bring in a more accomplished left-back than using make-shift Jonny Hayes for this game.
Predicted Celtic starting line-up vs Valencia: Bain, Toljan, Ajer, Boyata, Izaguirre, Brown, Sinclair, Christie, Burke, McGregor, Forrest.