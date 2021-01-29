Predicted Celtic starting line-up vs St Mirren

Celtic host St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership this weekend and they will be hoping to close the gap on Rangers with a win at home.

Rangers are not in action this week and this is a glorious opportunity for the champions to close in on the League leaders.





Neil Lennon’s side managed to pick up their first win of the calendar year last time out and it will be a huge psychological boost for them coming into this contest.

Celtic are firm favourites to win here and they have a fantastic head-to-head record against this weekend’s opponents.

The Hoops have won their last 14 home games against St Mirren. Furthermore, they have managed to keep nine clean sheets in their last 11 meetings at Parkhead.

The away side will be eyeing up an upset given how inconsistent Celtic have been this season. However, Celtic are unbeaten in 31 of their last 33 League games despite their dip in form.

The Scottish giants will be without the services of Christopher Jullien because of an injury. James Forrest is also doubtful.

Lennon is likely to bring Vasilios Barkas and Ryan Christie back into the team after dropping them against Hamilton.

Barkas was signed to be the club’s number one shot-stopper and he is unlikely to be dropped for two games in a row.

Christie has been one of Celtic’s most reliable creators with seven goals and eight assists to his name this season.

Predicted Celtic starting line-up: Barkas, Ajer, Bitton, Duffy, Taylor, Turnbull, McGregor, Soro, Christie, Edouard, Griffiths.