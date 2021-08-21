Predicted Celtic starting line-up vs St Mirren

Celtic host St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership later today and will be looking to continue their impressive run of form with a comfortable win.

The Hoops have won their last five matches across all competitions, keeping three clean sheets in that time.

Ange Postecoglou’s men have been outstanding going forward, scoring 18 goals in their last five outings.

Celtic are massive favourites heading into this contest having beaten St Mirren in five of their last six meetings and the fans will be expecting more of the same here.

The visitors have failed to win the first two matches of the new league campaign, but will be keen to upset the odds again after beating Celtic at Parkhead in January.

Postecoglou is likely to make one change to the side that beat AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League play-off in midweek.

Odsonne Edouard is likely to come back into the side in place of James Forrest despite continuing to be linked with a move away from the club.

Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Hart (GK); Greg Taylor, Carl Starfelt, Stephen Welsh, Anthony Ralston; Callum McGregor, David Turnbull, Tom Rogic; Liel Abada, Odsonne Edouard, Kyogo Furuhashi.

Read: Premier League Week 2 Fixtures – TV Schedule, Live Stream & EPL Table 2021/22.