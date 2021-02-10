Predicted Celtic starting line-up vs St Mirren

Celtic take on St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership later today and they will be hoping to extend their current run of form with a win away from home.

The reigning champions have won three of their last four league games and they will be confident of getting all three points here.





Neil Lennon’s side are currently 21 points behind league leaders Rangers and they cannot afford to slip up anymore.

Celtic have an impressive away record against St Mirren and they have managed to win six of their last seven matches against today’s opposition away from home.

St Mirren managed to beat Celtic at Parkhead towards the end of January and they will fancy another upset here.

Meanwhile, the away side will be looking to avenge their defeat from earlier in the season and it will be interesting to see if they can step up and grind out all three points tonight.

Celtic will be without the services of Christopher Jullien who is sidelined with an injury and James Forrest remains a doubt for the visitors.

Ryan Christie missed the last game after rolling his ankle against Kilmarnock but the 25-year-old should return to the starting line-up against St Mirren today. He should start in place of Tom Rogic.

Apart from that, it should be an unchanged side from the Motherwell game.

Predicted Celtic starting line-up: Bain, Kenny, Ajer, Welsh, Taylor, Turnbull, Brown, Rogic, McGregor, Edouard, Ajeti