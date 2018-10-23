Predicted Celtic starting line-up vs RB Leipzig

Celtic will face their biggest test in the competition when they travel to Germany to face RB Leipzig in the Europa League clash on Thursday.
Brendan Rodgers’s side have won one and lost one in two Europa League games so far. They are third in the group at the moment, but a positive result would give them a huge lift.
The Bhoys lost 3-1 against RB Salzburg in their last Europa League game. However, Celtic have won two back to back Scottish Premiership games after that, and it remains to be seen whether they can carry forward that confidence into European games.
Rodgers will be without James Forrest for this tie. The 27-year-old has been their best player this season, but the Scotland international will miss the tie through suspension.
Scott Brown was forced off midway through the first half of Celtic’s 4-2 win over Hibernian on Saturday, and he could miss the game. Kristoffer Ajer remains a doubt which means Rodgers will go with three at the back with 24-year-old Jozo Simunovic joining Boyata and Benkovic in defence.
The midfield trio of Tom Rogic, Olivier Ntcham, and Callum McGregor should collectively fill the void in Brown’s absence. Leigh Griffiths and Odsonne Edouard should lead the line upfront.
Celtic starting XI vs RB Leipzig: Gordon, Lustig, Boyata, Benkovic, Simunovic, Tierney, Ntcham, Rogic, McGregor, Griffiths, Edouard.