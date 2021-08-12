Predicted Celtic starting line-up vs Jablonec

Celtic host Jablonec in the Europa League this evening, and the Hoops will be looking to get the job done at home.

Ange Postecoglou’s side picked up a morale-boosting 4-2 away win away against Jablonec earlier this month and are firm favourites to go through to the next round.

Celtic have made a mixed start to their season and will be desperate to put together a winning run now.

The Hoops crashed out of the Champions League earlier this season and cannot afford to miss out on European football entirely.

A positive result will be a priority for the Scottish outfit, and they certainly have the quality to secure a comfortable win.

Jablonec struggled to contain Celtic’s attackers in the first leg, and they will have to improve defensively to stand any chance of pulling off an upset.

Celtic are likely to be confident and full of motivation tonight. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Hoops improved on their performance from the first leg in front of their own fans.

Celtic are likely to make two changes to the side that won 6-0 against Dundee last weekend.

Ismaila Soro and Nir Bitton should come back into the side in place of Tom Rogic and Stephen Welsh.

Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Hart, Anthony Ralston, Nir Bitton, Carl Starfelt, Greg Taylor, Ismaila Soro, Callum McGregor, David Turnbull, Liel Abada, Ryan Christie, Kyogo Furuhashi.

Jablonec Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Jan Hanus, David Stepanek, Jakub Martinec, Jaroslav Zeleny, Jan Krob, Jakub Povazanec, Dominik Plestil, Vojtech Kubista, Milos Kratochvil, Vaclav Pilar, Martin Dolezal.

