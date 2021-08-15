Predicted Celtic starting line-up vs Hearts

Celtic take on Hearts in the Scottish League Cup later today aiming to pick up a comfortable win at home.

The last time these two sides met back in July, Hearts recorded a 2-1 win, and Celtic will be eager to avenge that defeat here.

Ange Postecoglou’s men head into this game on the back of three impressive wins. They have scored 13 goals in that period.

However, Hearts are also impressive form. They have won their last six matches across all competitions and should be full of confidence heading into this contest.

The visitors will fancy their chances of pulling off an upset here. Celtic will have to be at their best if they are to continue their winning run.

The Hoops have won five of their last six meetings against today’s opposition and are firm favourites heading into the game.

Celtic are expected to make quite a few changes to the side that won during the midweek.

Tom Rogic, James Forrest, Kyogo Furuhashi, Joe Hart and Carl Starfelt could all be rested for today’s cup game.

Wantaway striker Odsonne Edouard could return to the starting line-up.

Celtic predicted XI (4-3-3): Vasilis Barkas, Anthony Ralston, Stephen Welsh, Nir Bitton, Greg Taylor; David Turnbull, Ismaila Soro, Callum McGregor; Liel Abada, Odssone Edouard, Ryan Christie.

Hearts predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Craig Gordon, John Souttar, Craig Halkett, Stephan Kingsley; Michael Smith, Peter Haring, Andy Halliday, Alex Cochrane; Josh Ginnelly, Gary Mackay-Steven; Liam Boyce.

