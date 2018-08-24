Predicted Celtic starting line up vs Hamilton

Celtic will look to get to winning ways when they face Hamilton in the Scottish Premiership clash on Sunday at Celtic Park.
The Bhoys have made a stuttering start to their campaign. They have already dropped three points against Hearts, and are heading into the game on the back of a frustrating 1-1 draw against FK Suduva in the Europa League clash.
With the Old Firm derby not far away, Celtic will be looking to get back into a sort of momentum, and that is why they must win their Premiership clash against Hamilton.
Brendan Rodgers will be looking to make a few changes to the starting line up that faced the Lithuania club in the midweek. However, he needs three points and should make sure that the balance of the team is not compromised.
Scott Bain should get the nod in place of Craig Gordon. Jozo Simunovic suffered an injury in the last game, while Dedryck Boyata is no where to be seen, so Rodgers will have to shuffle his defensive pack.
The Celtic boss could drop James Forrest, Moussa Dembele, and Callum McGregor and bring in the likes of Scott Sinclair, Tom Rogic, Mikael Lustig and Leigh Griffiths.
Sinclair, 29, hasn’t been at his best this season, but here is a good opportunity for him to regain his old form.
Here is the predicted Celtic XI: Bain, Gamboa, Ajer, Lustig, Tierney, Brown, Ntcham, Sinclair, Rogic, Johnston, Griffiths.