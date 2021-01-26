Predicted Celtic starting line-up vs Hamilton

Celtic host Hamilton in the Scottish Premiership tomorrow night and they will be hoping to extend their impressive run of form against their opponents with a win.

The Champions have won their last 14 matches against Hamilton and they will be confident of a good result.





Despite the dip in form this season they are still undefeated in 30 of their last 32 League games. Celtic must put together a winning run now if they want to stand any chance in the title race.

Meanwhile, Hamilton are coming into this game on the back of five winless matches in their last six and they will be the underdogs here.

Celtic haven’t been any better in their last few matches, failing to win their previous four games in the league.

Neil Lennon is under pressure to turn his team’s form around and he will be desperate for his team to produce a positive performance.

Christopher Jullien is ruled out with an injury and Scott Brown is suspended. James Forrest remains an injury doubt for the hosts.

Predicted Celtic starting line-up: Barkas, Ajer, Duffy, Bitton, Taylor, Soro, Christie, Turnbull, McGregor, Elyounoussi, Griffiths.

Lennon is unlikely to make any changes to the side that drew against Livingston last time out.