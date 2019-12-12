Predicted Celtic starting line-up vs FC Cluj

Celtic will face FC Cluj in the Europa League on Thursday night away from home.
The Bhoys, who have already qualified for the Europa League last 32, are in great form at the moment having won 12 games in a row in all competitions.
Dan Petrescu’s side sit second in Group E and need a point to progress into the next round.
Neil Lennon has rested several key players for this game but he has insisted that his players will not be treating the game lightly as they look to extend their winning run.
Celtic captain Scott Brown is suspended for this game.
The midfield trio of Callum McGregor, Ryan Christie, Tom Rogic, goalkeeper Fraser Forster and striker Odsonne Edouard, have been rested.
Craig Gordon is likely to start. Also, right-back Moritz Bauer, midfielder Nir Bitton, winger Scott Sinclair and strikers Leigh Griffiths and Vakoun Issouf Bayo are expected to feature.
Ahead of the match, Alan Hutton said that Griffiths is on borrowed time at Celtic and the game provides a good opportunity for the 29-year-old to prove a point to his critics.
Celtic won the reverse Europa League fixture 2-0, and are looking to win consecutive away group games in major European competition for the first time since April 2003.
Here is the predicted Celtic starting line-up: Gordon, Bauer, Bitton, Ajer, Taylor, Ntcham, Robertson, Sinclair, Forrest, Johnston, Griffiths.