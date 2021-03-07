Predicted Celtic starting line-up vs Dundee United

Celtic take on Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership later today and they will be hoping to delay Rangers’ title party for as long as possible.

The Hoops have managed to win five of their last six league games and they will be firm favourites to secure all three points here.





Celtic have beaten Dundee United in the last nine meetings and they have managed to keep a clean sheet in seven of those games.

The home side will be hoping to fix their poor head to head record against Celtic and they will fancy their chances here. Dundee United have won two and drawn one of the last four League games and it will be interesting to see if they can pull off an upset.

Celtic have been quite inconsistent this season and they will have to be at their best to grind out all three points today.

The visitors will be without Christopher Jullien due to injury issues.

Predicted Celtic starting line-up: Bain, Kenny, Welsh, Ajer, Taylor, Brown, Christie, Turnbull, McGregor, Edouard, Klimala

23-year-old left back Greg Taylor is expected to return to the side after missing out against Aberdeen with an injury. That is the only change likely to the side that won last week.