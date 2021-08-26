Predicted Celtic starting line-up vs AZ Alkmaar

Celtic take on AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League qualifier later today.

The Hoops managed to secure a 2-0 win in the first leg at home and they will fancy their chances of picking up a similar result here.

On paper, Celtic are the better team than they are in highly impressive form right now. The Dutch outfit will have to be at their best to grind out a positive result.

Ange Postecoglou’s men have managed to pick up form after a mixed start to the season and the fans will be expecting a comfortable win here.

Celtic have their key players fit and ready for this game and they will be the favourites heading into the contest.

Meanwhile, the Dutch outfit are coming into this game on the back of a five-match winless run in the Europa League. They have lost their last two matches in all competitions as well.

On the other hand, Celtic have scored 24 goals in their last six matches across all competitions.

Postecoglou is likely to make just one change to the side that won against St. Mirren. In-form 28-year-old midfielder Tom Rogic is likely to start here.

Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Hart; Anthony Ralston, Stephen Welsh, Carl Starfelt, Greg Taylor; Tom Rogic, Callum McGregor, David Turnbull; Liel Abada, Odsonne Edouard, Kyogo Furuhashi