Aston Villa travel to West Ham for their final game of the season later today.

Dean Smith’s side are still not safe from relegation and they will have to match Watford’s result. Villa will be looking for a win just to guarantee their safety.





It will be interesting to see how they perform here.

West Ham have nothing to play for anymore and they might be complacent. Aston Villa will look to make the most of that.

They picked up a fantastic win over Arsenal in their last outing and that would have given them immense confidence. It remains to be seen if the Villans can replicate that performance once again.

Aston Villa will be without star defender Ahmed El Mohamady for this one. The Egyptian is out with a hamstring strain. 25-year-old Guilbert is likely to be his replacement today.

Meanwhile, Hause is back fit but he is unlikely to break into the starting lineup given the defensive unit’s performance last time out. Ngoyo is likely to be dropped after Konsa’s imperious display as well.

Samatta is expected to lead the line once again for Aston Villa here.

Predicted Aston Villa Starting Lineup vs West Ham: Reina; Guilbert, Mings, Konsa, Targett; McGinn, Luiz, Hourihane; Trezeguet, Samatta, Grealish