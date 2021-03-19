Predicted Aston Villa starting line-up vs Tottenham

Aston Villa host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League this weekend, and they will be eager to get back to winning ways.

Dean Smith’s side have won just one of the last league games and desperately need a win to get back on track.





Spurs are currently four points ahead of Villa in the table, and the Midlands club will be looking to close the gap.

The home side have kept a clean sheet in five of their last seven Premier League games at Villa Park and will undoubtedly make things difficult for the visitors.

Harry Kane and Gareth Bale have done well in recent weeks, and Villa will have to be at their best defensively to keep them out.

The London club have an excellent head-to-head record against Villa, winning eleven of their last twelve matches.

The home side are likely to be without Wesley and Kortney Hause for this game. Jack Grealish remains a doubt and Bertrand Traore could also miss out.

Smith on Jack Grealish: “I’m hopeful for Jack; I’ll leave it until Sunday morning. "He’s not trained with us at the moment, but he’s pain-free and he’s running."#AVLTOT pic.twitter.com/gnOt4M4Jxn — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) March 19, 2021

Mohamed Elmohamady, Jacob Ramsey and Bertrand Traore are set to be replaced by Anwar El Ghazi, Matty Cash and 27-year-old Marvelous Nakamba in the starting line-up from the last game.

Predicted Aston Villa starting line-up: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, Luiz, Nakamba, Traore, McGinn, Ghazi, Watkins.

