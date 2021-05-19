Predicted Aston Villa starting line-up vs Tottenham

Aston Villa travel to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League later today and they will be looking to improve their current run of form.

Dean Smith’s side have failed to win five of their last six Premier League matches and this will be a tough outing for them.





Spurs still have a chance to secure European qualification and they will be desperate to win this game. The Londoners managed to beat Aston Villa 2-0 away from home earlier on in the season and they will fancy their chances of a league double.

Villa have a very poor head to head record against today’s opposition and they have lost their last six matches against the London side.

Smith will be disappointed with the way his side have performed after an impressive start to the season. Villa are currently 11th in the Premier League table and they should be aiming to finish in the top half.

It remains to be seen whether they can grind out a positive result against Tottenham later today.

The visitors will be without the services of Trezeguet, Matty Cash and Morgan Sanson due to injuries.

Predicted Aston Villa starting line-up: Martinez, Mohamady, Konsa, Mings, Targett, McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey, Traore, Watkins, Grealish

Smith is likely to make two changes to the side that was beaten by Crystal Palace last time out.

25-year-old Jack Grealish and defender Tyrone Mings are expected to return to the starting line-up in place of Kortney Hause and Anwar El Ghazi.

