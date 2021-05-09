Predicted Aston Villa starting line-up vs Manchester United

Aston Villa host Manchester United in the Premier League later today and they will be hoping to build on their impressive win over Everton last time out.

Dean Smith’s men are currently 11th in the Premier League table and they will be hoping to finish in the top half.





Villa had started the season in impressive form but they have gone through a massive dip since then. The fans will want a strong finish to the season and it remains to be seen whether the players can step up and deliver.

The home side have a terrible head to head record against today’s opposition and they failed to beat the Red Devils 36 times in the last 38 meetings.

Furthermore, United have been quite impressive on their travels in recent weeks and they have managed to keep a clean sheet in five of their last seven away Premier League games.

The last time these two sides met, United picked up a 2-1 win over Villa and the hosts will be looking to pull off an upset this time.

Villa will be without the services of Trezeguet, Morgan Sanson and Jack Grealish due to injuries.

Predicted Aston Villa starting line-up: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, Luiz, McGinn, Nakamba, Barkley, El Ghazi, Watkins

Smith is likely to make one change to the side that beat Everton last time out. United are an outstanding side and Villa will probably need more bodies in the midfield and therefore 27-year-old Marvelous Nakamba is expected to come into the starting line-up in place of Bertrand Traore.

