Predicted Aston Villa starting line-up vs Leicester

Aston Villa host Leicester City in the Premier League later today and they will be hoping to get back to winning ways after dropping two points against Brighton in their last game.

Dean Smith’s men have won just three of their last six League games. They will have to be more consistent than that if they want to push for European qualification this season.





Leicester are currently undefeated in their last seven away matches in the Premier League and this will be a tough outing for Villa.

They have shown that they have what it takes to beat the top teams in the league and it will be interesting to see if Villa can grind out a positive result here.

The last time these two sides met in October, Villa managed to grind out a 1-0 win away from home and they will be hoping to replicate that result here.

Smith will be without Matthew cash and Kortney Hause due to injury issues. Brazilian striker Wesley is still recovering and he is not expected to feature here.

Experienced right-back Ahmed Elmohamady is expected to start in place of the injured Cash.

Predicted Aston Villa starting line-up: Martinez, Elmohamady, Konsa, Mings, Targett, Sanson, Luiz, McGinn, Trezeguet, Watkins, Grealish

Bertrand Traore and Ross Barkley are expected to drop down to the bench after failing to impress against Brighton. 26-year-old January signing Morgan Sanson should start here.