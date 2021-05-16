Predicted Aston Villa starting line-up vs Crystal Palace

Aston Villa travel to Crystal Palace in the Premier League later today and they will be hoping to get back to winning ways.

Villa are in mediocre form right now and they have failed to win five of their last six Premier League games.





Dean Smith will demand a strong performance from his players and it will be interesting to see if they can grind out all three points against a vulnerable Crystal Palace side.

The Eagles are coming into this game from the back of four losses in their last five League games and they will have to improve a lot in order to get a good result here.

The last time these two sides met, Villa managed to pick up a 3-0 win at home and they will be hoping to complete a league double over the London side today.

Villa have picked up a clean sheet in five of the last seven games against Palace and they will fancy their chances of another shutout today.

The visitors will be without the services of Trezeguet and Morgan Sanson due to injuries.

Predicted Aston Villa starting line-up: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Targett, Mings, Luiz, Grealish, McGinn, Watkins, El Ghazi

Smith is likely to make two changes to the side that was held to a goalless draw against Everton. Ross Barkley and Keinan Davis are likely to make way for 25-year-old Jack Grealish and Ollie Watkins.