Predicted Aston Villa starting line-up vs Chelsea

Aston Villa travel to Chelsea in the Premier League this week and they will be looking to pull off an upset away from home.

Villa are coming into this game on the back of a draw against Brentford.

Meanwhile, the Blues were held to a draw against Liverpool last time out and they will be looking to get back to winning ways here.

Chelsea failed to beat Aston Villa twice last season and the home side will be looking to make amends this time around.

The Blues are undoubtedly the favourites here and with the likes of Romelu Lukaku at their disposal, they will be expected to pick up a comfortable win.

Dean Smith will have a weekend squad at his disposal as the likes of Emiliano Buendia and Emiliano Martinez remain in quarantine following the international break. 28-year-old Jed Steer should deputize in goal this week.

Predicted Aston Villa starting line-up: Jed Steer, Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Matt Targett, Leon Bailey, John McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Anwar El Ghazi, Danny Ings, Ollie Watkins

Smith is likely to make five changes to the side that was held to a draw against Brentford. Tuanzebe, Buendia, Chukwuemeka, Young and Martinez are likely to be replaced this week.