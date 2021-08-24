Predicted Aston Villa starting line-up vs Barrow

Aston Villa take on Barrow in the Carabao Cup later tonight and Dean Smith’s men will be looking to pick up a comfortable win away from home.

Villa are coming into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Newcastle United and they will be full of confidence.

The Premier League side are undoubtedly the favourites heading into the game and they have a far better squad at their disposal.

That said, they cannot afford to underestimate the League Two opposition. Barrow will certainly fancy their chances of an upset here.

Smith is likely to make wholesale changes to the side that beat Newcastle and the youngsters are likely to get an opportunity to showcase their potential tonight.

Smith is likely to make eight changes to the side that won against the Magpies. Ings, Konsa, Mings, Luiz, McGinn, Buendia, Young and Martinez are likely to be rested.

Wesley could be given a chance to build up some match fitness after his return from injury. The 24-year-old Brazilian will be desperate to impress here.

Predicted Aston Villa starting line-up: Steer; Cash, Tuanzebe, Hause, Targett; Hourihane, Nakamba, Ramsey; Philogene-Bidace, Wesley, El Ghazi

Predicted Barrow starting line-up: Farman; Brown, Ellis, Grayson; Hutton, Banks, White, Brough; Gordon, Zanzala, Williams

Read: Aston Villa keen on 22-year-old midfielder.