Predicted Arsenal starting line-up vs West Brom

Arsenal will travel to Hawthorns to face West Bromwich Albion on Saturday night, and you can watch this and other Premier League games live online.

Kick-off: 20:00 BST





Tv Info: The match will be shown on BT Sport 1

The Gunners have moved to 13th in the Premier League with two straight wins, and are favourites to get a third league win in a row against the struggling Baggies who are 19th in the table.

This is the team we expect Arteta to use against West Brom:

Goalkeeper: Bernd Leno, the first-choice keeper, is expected to keep his place in goal.

Defence: Gabriel Magalhaes continues his quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19, and he will miss this fixture. With David Luiz also doubtful, Rob Holding and Pablo Mari are expected to continue their central defensive partnership.

Midfield: Thomas Partey, the big-money summer signing, still remains sidelined for the Gunners. Mohamed Elneny and Granit Xhaka are likely to continue in the middle of the park along with Emile Smith Rowe, who has impressed heavily with his sharp movement and intricate passing.

Forward: Gabriel Martinelli is an exciting young player who sparks life and energy to the attack. However, the 19-year-old has recently returned from a long injury lay-off and could be rested for this one. Alexandre Lacazette is in good form at the moment, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is likely to start on the flanks. Bukayo Saka picked up a knock in the last game, but Arteta is confident that the youngster will be able to shake it off.

Predicted Arsenal starting line-up: Leno, Bellerin, Tierney, Holding, Mari, Elneny, Xhaka, Smith Rowe, Saka, Lacazette, Aubameyang.