Predicted Arsenal line-up (4-2-3-1) vs West Bromwich Albion

Arsenal entertain West Bromwich Albion in Sunday’s late Premier League kick-off from the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners bowed out of the Europa League in midweek after a disappointing 0-0 draw against Villarreal in the semi-final second leg (2-1 aggregate loss).





They are no longer in contention for Champions League football and now face the prospect of missing out on European football through the league.

The north London club are five points behind the seventh spot with just four games left and could fail to qualify for Europe for the first time in 25 years.

They may have only pride to play for against the Baggies tonight, but manager Mikel Arteta will expect a strong performance from his team.

Sportslens view:

Bernd Leno produced another solid performance in midweek with quality saves, but it was to no avail as the Gunners missed out on the Europa League final.

Mat Ryan has started two of the last three league games and could replace the German in goal.

Multiple changes could be on the cards in defence. Hector Bellerin may make way for Calum Chambers at right-back.

Kieran Tierney played in midweek despite just returning from a knee injury. Cedric Soares could slot into the left-back role ahead of him.

Pablo Mari has been ruled out with an ankle concern, while David Luiz is still nursing a hamstring problem.

Rob Holding is likely to partner Gabriel Magalhaes in central defence.

Granit Xhaka was injured in the warm-up for the Villarreal clash. He has been ruled out against the Baggies.

Thomas Partey had an average outing in midweek, squandering possession on multiple occasions. He could be benched for this game.

Dani Ceballos and Mohamed Elneny started in the victory over Newcastle United last weekend, and they are likely to form the midfield.

In attack, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe could drop to the bench.

Smith Rowe had a positive second half against Villarreal, but Odegaard and Saka struggled to make an impact.

Gabriel Martinelli and Nicolas Pepe may feature on the flanks, with Willian starting in the number 10 role.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was unfortunate in midweek with two of his efforts hitting the woodwork.

Alexandre Lacazette played a cameo off the bench, but Arteta could stick with the club captain up front.

How Arsenal could line up against West Bromwich Albion

Stats from Transfermarkt.com

Read: Arsenal planning to move for a 25-year-old goalkeeper to replace Bernd Leno.