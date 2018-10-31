Potential Everton blow as Italian scout Fabrizio Bertuzzi advises Maurizio Sarri to bring Kurt Zouma back to Chelsea

Everton did brilliantly during the summer transfer window, and one of the best deals manager Marco Silva secured was the loan signing of Chelsea centre-back Kurt Zouma.
The French defender spent last season on loan at Stoke City, but wasn’t still needed at Stamford Bridge despite an excellent individual campaign with the relegated Potters.
Zouma is currently impressing at Goodison Park, and has already earned a recall to the national team as a result.
Everton will surely love to sign him permanently next summer, but in what could be a potential blow, Italian scout Fabrizio Bertuzzi has urged Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri to bring the 24-year-old defender back to the London club.
“Sarri has shown that he knows how to build players. I would always choose the ‘colonel’ Zouma,” the formerFiorentina scout recently told Tribalfootball.
“I still have in my mind the Under 20 World Cup he won in 2013, along with Pogba, Veretout, Thauvin. I am very glad he has been called by Deschamps.
“If he manages to return to rapidity he always shown, I think he still is one of the best defenders in the world.”
Zouma will surely hope to impress Sarri and secure a Chelsea return having been part of the squad that won the league titles in 2014/15 and 2016/17.
The former Saint-Etienne star was slowly establishing himself as a first-team regular during the 2015-16 season, only for him to rupture his anterior cruciate ligament in February 2016, and that ruled him out of action for six months.
Since returning to full fitness in October 2016, Zouma has gradually worked his way back to that top form that earned him his call-up in 2015, but it remains to be seen if he is keen on signing permanently for Everton, or if he sees the season-long loan as a chance to return to Chelsea’s first team.