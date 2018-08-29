Porto eye move for Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham

According to reports from Scottish Daily Mail, Celtic are trying to fend off any late window interest in midfielder Olivier Ntcham.
The report claims that the Scottish champions are braced for bids for striker Moussa Dembele, while Bhoys midfielder Olivier Ntcham is also in demand.
The Bhoys are keen to hold on to their star players, and Ntcham, who was signed by Brendan Rodgers last season for £4.5million from Manchester City, is unlikely to be sold.
Portugal giants Porto are willing to pay £14 million for the 22-year-old, which would be a record-breaking transfer fee received for Celtic, eclipsing the £12.5 million Southampton spent on Victor Wanyama in 2013.
Ntcham is a key player for Rodgers and it will be a huge blow for the club if they sell him now without signing a proper replacement.
The French midfielder brings energy in the middle of the park and adds a different dimension to the side with his box-to-box style.
Last season he scored 12 goals for the club and provided seven assists in 58 games in all competitions. He is still far from the finished product, but he is developing at a tremendous rate under Rodgers.