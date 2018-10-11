Poor away form could ruin Rangers’ title chances this season

Rangers are without a win in all four of their Premiership fixtures on the road thus far this season, and that poor away form could make all the difference in their bid to mount a strong title challenge under manager Steven Gerrard.
The Light Blues are currently sixth in the table after four wins, two draws and losses in their opening eight games of the campaign.
They are only five points adrift surprise leaders Hearts, and two points behind Celtic, but they need to start closing the gap between them and those ahead in the table as soon as possible before it is too late.
Rangers have lost to Celtic and Livingston and drawn against Aberdeen and Motherwell away from home to highlight their struggles whenever they aren’t within the comfort of Ibrox.
However, last Sunday’s 3-1 win over Hearts – the visitors’ first defeat of the campaign – sent out a strong message to rivals, and Gerrard only has to make sure his team gets it right on the road if they are to become title challengers this term.
Despite the early-season struggles of Rangers’ bitter rivals, Celtic are still the team to beat as far as winning the Premiership goes, and the Gers’ only advantage will be improving their form away from home.
The Light Blues have improved greatly under the Liverpool legend, with their form in Europe this season particularly more impressive and surprising.
Nevertheless, they will most likely be judged at the end of this season based on their domestic performance, and stopping Celtic from winning the league or/and either of the Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup will be seen as a huge success.
Winning silverware is very possible for Rangers this term, but they must improve on their away form first, or it could deal a huge blow on their chances.