Blog Columns Site News Pontus Jansson set to leave Leeds in 48 hours

Pontus Jansson set to leave Leeds in 48 hours

6 July, 2019 English Championship, General Football News, Leeds United, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson is expected to leave the club this summer.

The reliable Phil Hay has revealed that there is an offer from an English club for the defender and he should be sold in the next 48 hours.

Apparently, there are concerns about his attitude and the relationship between the club and the player has broken down.

There is a £5.5m offer on the table and Leeds are expected to accept it.

It will be interesting to see who they bring in as a replacement now. Jansson was undoubtedly the best centre back at the club and Leeds will have to sign a quality alternative.

The likes of Cooper were inconsistent last season and Bielsa cannot rely on his current options going into the next season.

The Whites will have to improve their defence in order to win the Championship next season.

Some of the Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Jansson’s imminent departure and Phil Hay’s update on the situation.

Here are some of the reactions.

Everton submit offer for Maxi Gomez
Pictured: Gabriel Martinelli training with Arsenal first-team

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com