Pontus Jansson sends out an emotional message to Leeds teammate

Leeds United crashed to a 4-2 defeat against Nottingham Forest last night.
The Whites went down to 10 men after Kalvin Phillips was sent off and they struggled to contain Forest after that.
Phillips has issued an apology to the fans and his teammates on social media after the game.
Teammate Pontus Jansson has now sent out a heartfelt message to Phillips stating that his teammates are right behind him and he doesn’t need to say sorry.
Jansson also added that Phillips has been a key member of Leeds United’s squad this season and he is one of the reasons why they are at the top of the table.
You are one of the biggest reasons why this team are first in the table and you have been standing up for us every single minute so far so don’t say sorry, we are all behind you! ❤️❤️
— Pontus Jansson (@PJansson5) January 1, 2019
The player will be delighted to see this kind of support from his teammates and the fans.
Leeds will be looking to react in the best possible way now and bounce back with a win in their next game.
The Whites fans reacted to Jansson’s message on Twitter and here are some of the tweets.
Well said Pontus lads been immense this season 👏👏👏
— Dave Rowson (@daverowson) January 1, 2019
You are a captain Pontus.
— Sophie Clayton (@Sophs_C) January 1, 2019
This is class. Keep going lads! 💙💛
— dave (@LUFCcalypso) January 1, 2019
Spot on captain pontus
— Michael zeus 1158⚽⚽⚽ (@Lazmick) January 1, 2019
Can I love you anymore what a team man 😍💙💛
— Luke Cook (@luke_cook_) January 1, 2019