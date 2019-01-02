Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Pontus Jansson sends out an emotional message to Leeds teammate

2 January, 2019 English Championship, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours


Leeds United crashed to a 4-2 defeat against Nottingham Forest last night.

The Whites went down to 10 men after Kalvin Phillips was sent off and they struggled to contain Forest after that.

Phillips has issued an apology to the fans and his teammates on social media after the game.

Teammate Pontus Jansson has now sent out a heartfelt message to Phillips stating that his teammates are right behind him and he doesn’t need to say sorry.

Jansson also added that Phillips has been a key member of Leeds United’s squad this season and he is one of the reasons why they are at the top of the table.

The player will be delighted to see this kind of support from his teammates and the fans.

Leeds will be looking to react in the best possible way now and bounce back with a win in their next game.

The Whites fans reacted to Jansson’s message on Twitter and here are some of the tweets.

 

 

