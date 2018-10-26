Pontus Jansson sends out an emotional message on Twitter, Leeds fans react

Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson has sent out an emotional message on Twitter to the fans and his teammates for their support.
His tweet read:
How this club, fans and specially my teammates supported me the last days says everything about what this club starts to build again..
One love ❤️ @LUFC https://t.co/7SBmzwdbUY
— Pontus Jansson (@PJansson5) October 25, 2018
The defender has been banned for one match following his comments about the referee after the Brentford game. Leeds were on the receiving end of some poor decisions and Jansson reacted to that in his post-match interview.
The Swedish defender has been a key player for Marcelo Bielsa so far and he will be missed when Leeds United take on Ipswich Town.
Jansson will return to the lineup against Nottingham Forest.
There is no doubt that the standard of officiating was quite poor in the game against Brentford but professional footballers are expected to conduct themselves better.
This will be a learning curve for the Leeds defender and he will return with more calmness and composure now.
Leeds’s official statement also clarified that the player regrets his response. He also understands his responsibilities and the standards the FA and Leeds United hold him to.
Here is how the fans reacted to his message on Twitter.
