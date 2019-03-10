Pontus Jansson sends out a message to Leeds teammate Liam Cooper

Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson has responded to Liam Cooper’s emotional message on social media.
Cooper captained Leeds for the 100th time against Bristol City and he also made his 150th appearance for the club.
He decided to thank the fans and everyone else associated with the club for supporting him through tough times. He also revealed that it is his honour to represent the club.
His tweet read: “Thank you to everyone @LUFC an absolute honour! Stuck by me through some tough times. Here’s to another 150. Marching on together”.
Thank you to everyone @LUFC an absolute honour! Stuck by me through some tough times.. Here’s to another 150.. Marching on together.. 👏🏻💙 pic.twitter.com/3LlKGyG1GE
— Liam Cooper 💙💛 (@LiamCooper__) March 9, 2019
Responding to the Leeds captain, Jansson tweeted that Cooper has shown tremendous improvement over the years and he is a superb leader and player for the club.
Jansson tweeted: “What a player and leader you have been. Unbelievable improvement!”.
What a player and leader you have been. Unbelievable improvement! ❤️
— Pontus Jansson (@PJansson5) March 9, 2019
Cooper will be delighted with these words from his teammates and he will be looking forward to another 150 games with the Whites.
Leeds are having a very good season and Cooper will be hoping to lead them into the Premier League next season.
Marcelo Bielsa’s men are currently second in the league table, two points behind Norwich City. It will be interesting to see if they can go all the way and win the Championship now.