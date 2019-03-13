Pontus Jansson sends out a message to Leeds fans ahead of Sheffield United clash

Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson has issued a rallying cry for the fans ahead of this weekend’s game.
The Whites take on Sheffield United at Elland Road and the result could be vital in the title race.
Jansson has urged the fans to reach the ground early and create an atmosphere that hasn’t been seen before at Elland Road.
Let’s make Saturday a day to remember for long time! Together we will do it! ❤️❤️❤️ @LUFC pic.twitter.com/CTO9KxIiOY
— Pontus Jansson (@PJansson5) March 12, 2019
Leeds are in fantastic form this season and they have played some outstanding football under Marcelo Bielsa.
They are in a great position to win the Championship and it will be interesting to see if they can go all the way now.
Jansson has been a rock at the back for Leeds and the fans will be delighted to see his passion for the club. His social media post outlines his love for the fans and how much he values their support.
Leeds will certainly be the favourites heading into this weekend’s clash and if they can keep their composure, there is no reason why they cannot pick up the all important three points.