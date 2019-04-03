Pontus Jansson sends out a message to injured Leeds teammate

Leeds United defender Barry Douglas has been ruled out of the season with ligament damage.
The defender picked up the injury against Millwall at the weekend.
Douglas’s absence at this stage of the season will be a blow for his side. He has done well this season and Bielsa could have used him for the run in.
Leeds are in the title race and they will be hoping to go all the way and win the Championship.
Douglas’s teammates will have to take more responsibility and finish the job now.
Pontus Jansson took to Twitter to send out a message to his injured teammate. He wrote that the team will get the job done for him.
We will do it for you my brother! ❤️
— Pontus Jansson (@PJansson5) April 2, 2019
The fans will be delighted with the team spirit at the club right now.
Bielsa seems to have brought the squad together on and off the pitch. Apart from their charismatic style of football, Leeds have come across as a great team this season.
Douglas will also enjoy the backing from his teammates during his tough recovery period. He will be hoping to play Premier League football with the Whites next year.