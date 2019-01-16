Pontus Jansson reacts to reports of Marcelo Bielsa’s resignation

Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson has rubbished off claims that Marcelo Bielsa is set to resign from his post.
Jansson’s tweet read:
Haha already 1 of April on your office? 😂😂😂😂
— Pontus Jansson (@PJansson5) January 16, 2019
Earlier this evening, reports emerged that the Argentine is set to quit after the Spygate scandal.
Bielsa used a spy to gain information about Derby County’s training session earlier this month and it has tainted Leeds’ reputation as a club.
It is understood that the authorities are investigating the matter right now.
Meanwhile, Bielsa has already admitted to the wrongdoing and he also revealed that he has been using the practice for over a decade now.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the press conference arranged by Bielsa today at 5 pm BST.
Leeds United are at the top of the Championship right now and they are firm favourites to secure promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season. They cannot afford to lose a world class manager like Bielsa at this stage of the season.
Furthermore, the Argentine has the backing of the club and the fans and therefore it seems quite unlikely that he will quit.
Jansson’s response will certainly calm down the fans.