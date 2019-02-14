Pontus Jansson reacts to Leeds win vs Swansea on Twitter

Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after the Whites won 2-1 against Swansea on Wednesday.
The 28-year-old defender has been in terrific form this season under Marcelo Bielsa. He has made 25 appearances in the Championship this season, and has scored three goals already, including the one he scored yesterday against the Swans.
Jansson marked his 28th birthday when he scored in the 20th minute. The defender was quick to pounce on Ezgjan Alioski’s blocked shot to fire into the bottom corner from 12 yards.
Jack Harrison scored the second goal when he nodded past Erwin Mulder at his near post.
Oli McBurnie scored from the penalty spot in the 87th minute to give Swansea a late hope after Luke Ayling’s foul on Joel Asoro, but Leeds ensured they pick up all three points from the game.
The Swede defender has taken to Twitter this morning to express his reaction. He tweeted:
To play in a team where everyone around you feels like your best mate it’s a sick feeling. Top of the league!
On Saturday we need you all more than ever! ❤️🔝🔥 pic.twitter.com/mKAKJxOIGG
— Pontus Jansson (@PJansson5) February 14, 2019
With this victory, Leeds have now moved to top of the Championship table after Norwich City lost 3-1 against Preston. The Whites have 61 points from 32 games, one point above Norwich City.
Leeds enjoyed 61% of possession, and attempted 19 shots of which they kept seven on target, according to BBC Sport.