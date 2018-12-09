Pontus Jansson raves about Leeds teammate Pablo Hernandez

Leeds United picked up a 2-1 win over QPR in the Championship yesterday.
A brace from Kemar Roofe earned the three points for Marcelo Bielsa’s side this weekend. The win takes Leeds up to second in the table.
Defender Pontus Jansson took to Twitter to lavish praise on his teammate Pablo Hernandez for his performance.
The Spaniard was in inspired form and he was instrumental to Leeds’ win yesterday.
Jansson tweeted that Hernandez is the best player he has ever played with and it was an honour for him to be on the same team as the winger.
His tweet read:
My man, best player i ever played with and it’s a true honour to have you in my team! On to the next one now! See you Saturday! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/idHsPxYFN0
— Pontus Jansson (@PJansson5) December 8, 2018
Hernandez has been outstanding for Leeds United ever since he joined them and he will be delighted with these comments from his teammates.
The experienced winger will be crucial to Leeds’ promotion hopes this season and Bielsa will be hoping that he can maintain his current run of form in the coming weeks as well.