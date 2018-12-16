Blog Competitions English Championship Pontus Jansson posts message on Twitter after Leeds win vs Bolton

16 December, 2018 English Championship, Leeds United


Leeds United earned their fifth consecutive win after beating Bolton Wanderers 1-0 away from home on Saturday in the Championship.

Patrick Bamford scored the only goal of the match in the second half, to earn all three points for Leeds. With that victory, the Whites now stay top of the Championship table.

After the game, Leeds defender Pontus Jansson took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. The Swede defender has hailed the team spirit of the squad, and Leeds fans appreciate his commitment.

The 27-year-old has been a key player for Leeds this season. He has made 16 Championship appearances this season, including 14 starts, and has scored one goal as well.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are promotion-hopefuls this season, and they have shown enough qualities that they can go all the way.

At times they have played outstanding football, mesmerising the fans, while there have been many occasions where they dug deep to grind out a result.

Here are some of the best comments from Leeds fans:

