Pontus Jansson posts message on Twitter after Leeds United win vs Sheffield United

Leeds United earned a crucial victory in the Championship on Saturday after beating Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United 1-0 at Bramall Lane.
Pablo Hernandez scored the only goal of the match for the Whites as Leeds consolidated their second position in the Championship table.
After the match, Leeds defender Pontus Jansson took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He has hailed the side as a ‘squad of warriors’.
I swear I will stand up for everything for this team! A squad of warriors! pic.twitter.com/w03LX4TspE
— Pontus Jansson (@PJansson5) December 1, 2018
Goalkeeper Dean Henderson made a horrible mistake for the goal. He miscued his pass out of defence straight to Jack Clarke, who squared up for Hernandez to tap in.
The 27-year-old has made 14 appearances in the Championship this season for the Whites (12 starts) and has one goal to his name.
Jansson made one tackle, one interception, and seven clearances during the course of 90 minutes, according to whoscored.com.
Leeds managed 44% of possession during the game, and registered six shots on target. Jansson managed 35 passes with 80% passing accuracy.