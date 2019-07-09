Pontus Jansson posts message on Twitter after Leeds exit

Pontus Jansson has posted a message on social networking site Twitter after joining Brentford from Leeds United.
The 28-year-old centre-back joined the Championship rival club for a fee in the region of £5.5million.
The Swedish defender joined the Elland Road club in 2016 and had established himself as a cult hero figure at the club.
Jansson was superb for Leeds last season. He managed 39 Championship appearances and scored three goals as well.
The former Malmo defender was expected to leave the club this summer after reports emerged that he had fallen out with manager Marcelo Bielsa.
Jansson has penned an emotional message saying the club “will always be a part of me and my family”.
Some Leeds fans responded to his tweet quickly. Here are some of the reactions:
This summer is already turning out to be challenging for Leeds, and it remains to be seen how quickly they find a replacement for Jansson.