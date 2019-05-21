Pontus Jansson posts heartfelt message for Leeds fans

Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson has sent out a heartfelt message to the fans on social media.
He wrote in an Instagram post that Leeds United deserved more this season and he thanked the fans for their support.
Jansson also revealed that he is proud of the club and the players for their efforts this past season.
His post read: “It shouldn’t end like that. Still don’t understand it today how it all could end so quickly. We gave all every single day and deserved more but sometimes you don’t get what you deserve. I’m proud of my club, teammates and fans that we never gave up. Thanks for all support and all the efforts during the year”.
The Whites crashed out of the play-offs after a defeat against Derby County at home in the second leg of the semifinals.
Marcelo Bielsa’s men were expected to secure promotion to the Premier League instead they will have to settle for the Championship next year.
At one point, Leeds were leading the race for the title but a late collapse has ended up costing them dearly.
It will be interesting to see how Leeds United regroup and rebuild after this.
Marcelo Bielsa will be bitterly disappointed and he will look to strengthen his squad adequately this summer.
The club needs to back him significantly if they want to secure promotion to the Premier League next summer.
Leeds have an impressive core but they need to add more quality and depth to the side.