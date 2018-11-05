Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Pontus Jansson highlights Leeds’ improvement this season

5 November, 2018 English Championship, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours


Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson has underlined his team’s improvement under Marcelo Bielsa this season.

The Whites star quoted a video of Leeds’ performance on Twitter and explained how things have changed from last season.

He outlined the commitment, dedication, and organization of his teammates this season.

Apart from playing quality football, Leeds are looking like a disciplined outfit who are well drilled on and off the ball. Every player seems to know their role perfectly and they are working hard for each other.

The fans will be delighted with these improvements so far and they will be hoping that their side can go all the way this season.

Leeds will be expected to fight for promotion to the Premier League and they are in a good position to do so. If they can maintain their current level of performances, Bielsa’s men might just play in the top division next year.

Leeds managed to beat Wigan last time out and they are currently at the top of the table.

 

