Pontus Jansson highlights Leeds’ improvement this season

Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson has underlined his team’s improvement under Marcelo Bielsa this season.
The Whites star quoted a video of Leeds’ performance on Twitter and explained how things have changed from last season.
He outlined the commitment, dedication, and organization of his teammates this season.
This video says says everything about this team. Last year we looked at each other and expected the teammate to run home.
This year if you don’t run home you gonna hear it from everyone!
Fantastic atmosphere and support once again, felt like home! ❤️ @LUFC https://t.co/Jl4Q6ghgTz
— Pontus Jansson (@PJansson5) November 4, 2018
Apart from playing quality football, Leeds are looking like a disciplined outfit who are well drilled on and off the ball. Every player seems to know their role perfectly and they are working hard for each other.
The fans will be delighted with these improvements so far and they will be hoping that their side can go all the way this season.
Leeds will be expected to fight for promotion to the Premier League and they are in a good position to do so. If they can maintain their current level of performances, Bielsa’s men might just play in the top division next year.
Leeds managed to beat Wigan last time out and they are currently at the top of the table.