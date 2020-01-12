Matt Polster could leave Rangers in January after struggling for playing time this season. The 26-year-old has made only four appearances across the board, racking up 212 minutes of playing time, and finds himself behind James Tavernier & Jon Flanagan in the pecking order.
According to David Fowler of The Sun, Polster is ‘expected to be moved on’ this month, but it remains to be seen where he’ll go. The US international has 18 months remaining on his deal at Ibrox, so Rangers will have to find a suitor or agree a mutual cancellation if they want to be rid of Polster this month.
The right-back joined Rangers from Chicago Fire in January 2019 and has gone on to make only five appearances in all competitions. He’s been left out of the matchday squad in 13 Europa League games, 17 Premiership matches and three League Cup outings, so it’s clear he’s surplus to requirements.
Steven Gerrard has admitted that he’s expecting a few departures before the January transfer window closes, so time will tell if Polster can find himself a suitor. The lack of playing time in 2019/20 won’t do him any favours, however.
